OnlyFans reverses explicit content ban after outcry

Associated Press
Aug 25, 2021 @ 12:41pm
FILE - This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. OnlyFans says it has “suspended” a plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers. The company tweeted Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 that it had “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community” and will “continue to provide a home for all creators.” (AP Photo/Tali Arbel, file)

By TALI ARBEL and BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writers
OnlyFans says it has suspended a plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers. The company says the ban is no longer required because of assurances from its banking partners. OnlyFans had said last week that it would ban explicit content starting Oct. 1, and blamed requirements of banks and payment processors for the policy change. Many creators threatened to leave for other websites. Advocates criticized OnlyFans’ planned ban, saying it could put sex workers at greater risk if they don’t have an online outlet.

 

