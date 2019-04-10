Oops! American attendant accidentally drops drinks on CEO
By Associated Press
Apr 10, 2019 @ 11:34 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines flight attendant says she was mortified when a passenger accidentally bumped her and she dropped a tray of drinks on her boss — CEO Doug Parker.
Maddie Peters says she’d never spilled a drink on a passenger during her four years with Fort Worth-based American. That changed on a recent flight from Phoenix to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and her first meeting with Parker , who introduced himself to the crew while boarding.
Peters posted details online about serving drinks in the first-class cabin when another passenger unknowingly bumped her. She says half of the drinks spilled on her, while the rest doused Parker.
She says Parker was a good sport, laughed it off and while deplaning told Peters that he’d never forget her.
Peters says: “Accidents happen.”

