Opening day specials at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It’s opening day at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with some kickoff specials.

The gates to the fairgrounds open at noon and you can get in free with a voucher from HEB Plus or by downloading the SA Rodeo App. Parking is free from noon to 2 this afternoon. The fairgrounds feature shows, carnival rides, livestock exhibits, children’s activities, shopping and food booths.

The rodeo starts at 7 tonight at the AT&T Center featuring country singer Aaron Watson on the revolving stage. If you buy two tickets to the show tonight, you’ll get a $10 Whataburger gift card.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo continues through February 24.