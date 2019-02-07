Opening day specials at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Feb 7, 2019 @ 7:25 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It’s opening day at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with some kickoff specials.

The gates to the fairgrounds open at noon and you can get in free with a voucher from HEB Plus or by downloading the SA Rodeo App. Parking is free from noon to 2 this afternoon. The fairgrounds feature shows, carnival rides, livestock exhibits, children’s activities, shopping and food booths.

The rodeo starts at 7 tonight at the AT&T Center featuring country singer Aaron Watson on the revolving stage. If you buy two tickets to the show tonight, you’ll get a $10 Whataburger gift card.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo continues through February 24.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Deputies arrest man accused of punching cab driver and taking off in his taxi Governor Abbott says property taxes are out of control IKEA in Live Oak opens February 13th Busted pipe shuts down part of Broadway, impact afternoon commute Two teens dead, two other people wounded at southside apartment complex Prominent surgeon identified as victim of hit-and-run near the Dominion
Comments