Operation Faithful Patriot troops in San Antonio

This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows soldiers from Task Force Griffin receive a legal briefing as they prepare to deploy to support and enable Customs and Border Protection and other supporting interagency partners to secure the Southwest Border. The Trump administration on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, announced plans to deploy 5,200 active duty troops, double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting the Islamic State group, to the border to help stave off the caravans. The main caravan, still in southern Mexico, was continuing to melt away, from the original 7,000 to about 4,000, as a smaller group apparently hoped to join it. (Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss/U.S. Air Force via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Hundreds of troops heading to the border are staging in San Antonio as part of Operation Faithful Patriot.

They’ve been reporting to Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston as they await orders to be deployed to the Texas-Mexico Border.

NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez says it’s just the first wave of 5,200 troops being assigned to the border and they’re bringing helicopters and miles of razor wire. They don’t have the authority to apprehend undocumented immigrants, but they’ll fly Border Patrol agents to areas where they’re needed.

While the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act forbids the federal military from enforcing state law, they can defend themselves.

“The units that are normally assigned weapons – they are, in fact, deploying with weapons,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, head of the Northern Command.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez reports the initial migrant caravan has gotten smaller. U.S. officials estimate that nearly 5,000 Hondurans have turned back or have been deported.

Another caravan from Central America also is making its way through Mexico on the way to the United States. It could be several weeks before the two caravans, about 6,500 migrants, arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.