Operation Lone Star accelerates migrant busing to ‘sanctuary cities’

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: Migrants disembark a bus from Texas within view of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered over 150 buses to carry approximately 4,500 migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, to highlight criticisms of US President Bidens border policy. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the war of words continues between the Governor of Texas and the mayor of New York City, new numbers show thousands of illegal immigrants being bused out of the Lone Star State.

In a release, Governor Greg Abbott says New York City is not the only ‘sanctuary city’ getting migrants bused in. To date, more than 7,400 migrants have been bused into the nation’s capitol since April, numbers that compelled Mayor Muriel Bowser to make multiple requests for help from the National Guard. The Pentagon has rejected each request.

Governor Abbott started sending busloads of illegal immigrants to New York City on August 5, and the total number of migrants sent to the Big Apple is now more than 1,500 and counting. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been invited to come see what Abbott describes as a humanitarian crisis along the southern border with Mexico, but Abbott says the invitation has yet to be accepted.

Operation Lone Star is the ongoing effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard to help secure the border. So far, Abbott says more than 297,200 migrants have been apprehended with more than 19,000 criminal arrests. Those arrests have led to more than 16,400 felony charges reported.

In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 335.5 million lethal doses during this border mission.