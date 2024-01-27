Operation Lone Star holds the line to defend southern border

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – JANUARY 26: A section of shipping containers and concertina wire that Texas installed to deter migrants sits on the bank of the Rio Grande river at Shelby Park on January 26, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The state of Texas plans to ignore the federal government’s deadline that ends today requiring Texas to allow Border Patrol complete access into Shelby Park. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The game of chicken continues between the state of Texas and White House over who can do what at the Texas-Mexico border.

Regardless of where things stand right now, Governor Gregg Abbott vows to continue to use what he considers his state’s constitutional right to defend its border against what he insists is an invasion of illegal immigrants pouring into the United States from Mexico.

Texas maintains control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass despite a demand from the Biden Administration to allow federal agents access. Federal officials have been banned from the location since Governor Abbott took control earlier this month.

New data from Customs and Border Patrol show illegal entry into the U.S. along the southern border reached a record high in December.

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself.

“The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now,” reads the statement. “President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary.”

Operation Lone Star is the joint effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard. The stated goal is to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 496,700 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 38,700 criminal arrests, with more than 35,100 felony charges.

In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also transported: