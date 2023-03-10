Operation Lone Star marks two years of border security efforts

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is recognizing the two-year mark of the multi-agency effort to secure the southern border.

Operation Lone Star is an effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard to stop drug smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal immigration at points of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 355,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 25,000 criminal arrests, with more than 23,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 366 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas National Guard soldiers are using drone technology to detect illegal border crossings and to locate illegal immigrants hiding on the Texas side of the border. Sensors detect people illegally crossing the border, alerting the Operation Lone Star partners, who deploy drones to the location.

“These drones are increasing our capability to find people way faster and more efficiently,” said 2nd Lt. David Mata. “Once the camera from the sensor goes off from people crossing, it’ll be uploaded on the ATAK [Android Team Awareness Kit]. Once we get the hit, all of us will respond and deploy the drones.”

Governor Abbott has named a Border Czar and continues to make border security one of his top issues during the current legislative session.