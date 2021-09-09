Operation Taste the Rainbow: San Antonio woman arrested on federal drug charges

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman was arrested on federal drug charges in a large-scale drug and gun trafficking investigation in Lubbock.
On Wednesday, 14 people in and around Lubbock were arrested and one San Antonio woman was picked up in Operation Taste the Rainbow. 20 people were already incarcerated as a result of the federal operation.
41-year-old Julie Sifuentes, who goes by the nickname “Juicy,” was arrested in San Antonio on a charge of distributing meth and officials report she is affiliated with someone else arrested in the operation who goes by the alias of Skittles.
KCBD reports the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshal, Department of Homeland Security, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department worked together to target gang and criminal enterprise leadership in the operation.
Officials are still searching for five people on state charges: Christopher Ruiz, Bobby Garcia, Oscar Alcala Jr., Alexandra Cruz and Christopher Limbaugh.
Across Operation Taste the Rainbow, there were 69 total controlled-substances related charges in addition to 32 assault charges, 24 firearm-related charges, 12 fraud charges, three robbery charges, and one charge each for murder, forgery and sexual assault of a child.