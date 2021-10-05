Operation Washout: 66 San Antonio gang members, violent fugitives arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement took part in a nationwide roundup of violent fugitives and known gang members last month and arrested more than 60 people.
Officials said they arrested 66 people, including a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, during Operation Washout from September 20 to 27. The operation reportedly netted the arrests of 43 gang members, nine illegally owned firearms and more than 3.5 lbs. of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.
“The U.S. Marshals agency partnerships are the keys to our success,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. “By combining resources, we locate and arrest fugitives wherever they go. This allows local, county and state agencies to reach far beyond the boundaries of their jurisdictions – no one is out of our reach.”
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Bexar County District Attorney, San Antonio Police Department, New Braunfels Police Department and the Jourdanton Police Department joined state and federal law enforcement in the operation.
Nationally, Operation Washout netted a total of 4,079 arrests with nearly 1,000 illegally owned firearms, almost 1,900 lbs. of narcotics and 39 stolen vehicles recovered. Officials said eight missing children were found.