      Weather Alert

Operation Washout: 66 San Antonio gang members, violent fugitives arrested

Katy Barber
Oct 5, 2021 @ 12:38pm
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals / Operation Washout took place nationwide, including in Bexar County, from Sept. 20-27.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement took part in a nationwide roundup of violent fugitives and known gang members last month and arrested more than 60 people.

Officials said they arrested 66 people, including a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, during Operation Washout from September 20 to 27. The operation reportedly netted the arrests of 43 gang members, nine illegally owned firearms and more than 3.5 lbs. of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

“The U.S. Marshals agency partnerships are the keys to our success,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. “By combining resources, we locate and arrest fugitives wherever they go. This allows local, county and state agencies to reach far beyond the boundaries of their jurisdictions – no one is out of our reach.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Bexar County District Attorney, San Antonio Police Department, New Braunfels Police Department and the Jourdanton Police Department joined state and federal law enforcement in the operation.

Nationally, Operation Washout netted a total of 4,079 arrests with nearly 1,000 illegally owned firearms, almost 1,900 lbs. of narcotics and 39 stolen vehicles recovered. Officials said eight missing children were found.

TAGS
BCSO Bexar County Sheriff's Office New Braunfels Police Department Operation Washout San Antonio U.S. Marshals
Popular Posts
Leave It To Government To Fire Medical Professionals En Masse During A Pandemic
Another round of heavy rain, storms expected for San Antonio area
Does having Dog the Bounty Hunter involved in Brian Laundrie search help?
Man stabs coworker at San Antonio business
Socialite says she accidentally killed police official after massage
Connect With Us Listen To Us On