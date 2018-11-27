Oprah Winfrey says mother “is now at peace”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Oprah Winfrey posted a heartfelt tribute to her late mother Monday evening, hours after news broke that Vernita Lee had died.

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee’s passing,” Oprah wrote on Instagram. “It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at Peace.”

Along with the note, Winfrey shared a sweet photo featuring several members of Lee and her family.

Lee died at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thanksgiving Day at age 83.

In addition to Oprah, Lee is survived by daughter Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The family told ABC News that “private funeral services have been held” for Lee and any memorial donations in her name should be addressed to the non-profit Feeding America, which runs a network of dozens of food banks across the U.S.

