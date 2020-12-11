Oracle moving headquarters from California to Austin
REDWOOD SHORES, CA - JUNE 19: The Oracle logo is displayed in front of the Oracle headquarters on June 19, 2014 in Redwood Shores, California. Oracle will report fourth quarter earnings today after the closing bell. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — California-based Oracle is becoming Texas-based Oracle.
The company announced Friday that it is moving its headquarters from Redwood City, California, to Austin.
The move follows a similar move by server manufacturer Hewlett Packard Enterprises, which announced earlier this month that it would be relocating its headquarters to Spring.
“Oracle is a global technology giant with an already strong presence here in Texas, and we are proud to welcome its headquarters to Austin,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “While some states are driving away businesses with high taxes and heavy-handed regulations, we continue to see a tidal wave of companies like Oracle moving to Texas thanks to our friendly business climate, low taxes, and the best workforce in the nation. Most important of all, these companies are looking for a home where they have the freedom to grow their business and better serve their employees and customers, and when it comes to economic prosperity, there is no place like the Lone Star State.”