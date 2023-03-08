KTSA KTSA Logo

Oregon Debates Wiping Criminal Records for Hundreds of Thousands

By Lars Larson
March 7, 2023 10:12PM CST
Share
Oregon Debates Wiping Criminal Records for Hundreds of Thousands

Oregon lawmakers are considering two bills, Senate Bill 698 and Senate Bill 697, that would streamline the criminal record expungement process for an estimated 300,000 Oregonians. If passed, SB 698 would create a system to automatically identify those eligible to have their records expunged, while SB 697 would remove the requirement for fingerprinting as part of the current expungement application process.  Should hundreds of thousands of criminals in Oregon have their records wiped? For more information, Lars speaks with Former District Attorney Josh Marquis.

 

The post Oregon Debates Wiping Criminal Records for Hundreds of Thousands appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
2

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition
3

San Antonio crime boss to serve 25 years in prison after current 10-year sentence ends
4

Man dead from gunshot wounds found in burning apartment on San Antonio's Northeast side
5

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head