Oregon Governors Race: GOP Primary Candidates

With so many candidates, and not enough time and space due to covid the Lars Larson Show did things a little differently this year. Rather than a full debate, we invited the top candidates on the show, gave them all the same amount of time, and asked them all the same questions, asking them to answer Yes Or No, then expand on what they feel most passionate about. Here is how the candidates responded, click their name to be brought to their interview so you can listen yourself!
Questions:
Taxes: Will you commit to no new taxes, and tax cuts that you can convince the legislature to pass?
Abortion: Will you commit to protect the life of the unborn, and end all programs within your control that provide taxpayer
funded abortions?
2A: Do you support the individual citizen’s right to own a gun and carry it? (and what could a Gov do to enhance that freedom)
Energy: Do the current green policies of Oregon threaten our grid and transportation and what will you do about it?
Public safety: what will you do as governor to curb violent crime (remembering that you don’t control local police and prosecution)
Schools 1: should teachers EVER talk to grade school kids about sex, race and gender? (if so, why) and how do you plan, as
Governor, to ensure school districts follow the wishes of parents? (should teachers be allowed to bring their own political
agenda to classrooms)?
Schools 2: Should schools in Oregon grant a diploma to students who can’t read, write or do math?
Homeless: can the governor do much to get the homeless off the streets and back into productive lives?
Mandates: Will you commit to NEVER impose a mask or vaccine mandate and if not, why not?
Business: Is Oregon business friendly and if not how would you make the state more business friendly?
Death Penalty: Would you bring back the death penalty (takes legislation)?
BONUS QUESTION: WOULD YOU COMMIT TO A FORENSIC AUDIT OF OREGON ELECTIONS AND SHOULD VOTERS TRUST
THE RESULTS IN MAY AND NOV. THIS YEAR?
