Oregon Lawmakers Want To Cancel Diesel In The Next 2 Years

Lars Larson
Mar 5, 2021 @ 2:22pm

A new bill in contention in Oregon’s legislature is HB 3305, according to the bill it  “Prohibits retail dealers, non retail dealers or wholesale dealers from selling petroleum diesel for use in motor vehicles on or after specified dates.”

To find out more details, Lars spoke with Rep Shelly Boshart-Davis who explains the insanity of this new bill.

