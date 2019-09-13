      Weather Alert

Oregon red flag laws take away guns from former Marine after threatening to kill Antifa members.

Lars Larson
Sep 13, 2019 @ 12:03am

Lars brings on retired Marine Sgt. Shane Michael Kohfield to discuss why Oregon decided to take away his guns.  Despite having a concealed weapons permit his recent comments raised enough concern regarding the threats he made towards Antifa.  Kohfield explained, “If Antifa gets to the point where they start killing us, I’m going to kill them next. I’d slaughter them and I have a detailed plan on how I would wipe out Antifa.”  Listen below for more.

