OREGON: The Return Of Mask Mandates For All—Even The Vaccinated

Lars Larson
Aug 11, 2021 @ 10:28pm

That’s Late Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, has decreed that Oregonians age five and older will be required to wear masks in all indoor public spaces starting Friday regardless of their vaccination status. The governor also strongly encourages residents to wear masks in crowded outdoor settings but will not require them. Lars shares his take on today’s Northwest show (08/11/21), take a listen below.

The post OREGON: The Return Of Mask Mandates For All—Even The Vaccinated appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

