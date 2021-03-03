      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Lawmakers Think You Should Pay 30%-60% MORE In Property Taxes

Lars Larson
Mar 3, 2021 @ 5:02pm

House Joint Resolution 13  would change some of the property tax limits in the Constitution by allowing the taxable value of your home to increase, and that increase under some estimates could be anywhere from 30-60% under different scenarios depending on the interpretations of the bill.

To talk about this ridiculous proposal that could cost homeowners thousands of dollars a year, Lars spoke with Jason Williams Founder of the Taxpayers Alliance of Oregon.

Listen Below:

The post Oregon’s Lawmakers Think You Should Pay 30%-60% MORE In Property Taxes appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas