Oregon’s Senate Bill 799: A Closer Look at Its Impact on the Rental Market

Oregon tenants may soon have additional time to pay rent or find new housing during an eviction. Senate Bill 799 proposes to reinstate pandemic-era rules for landlords. The changes include providing tenants a 60-day “safe harbor period” to prevent eviction during a pending rental assistance application and extending the 72-hour eviction notice timeline to 10 days. Landlords would also be required to accept payment after the termination notice has lapsed.

Will Oregon’s Senate Bill 799 do more harm than good to Oregon’s rental market? For more information, Lars speaks with Nick Shivers, one of the many supporters of this program, with his real estate business The Nick Shivers Team.