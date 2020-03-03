      Weather Alert

O’Reilly: Coronavirus Panic and the Media

Bill O'Reilly
Mar 2, 2020 @ 6:14pm

No doubt the disease is being exploited politically. Trump haters want the coronavirus to adversely affect the economy so that there is a better chance a Democrat is elected.

The media is pushing panic for that reason. The media has never – ever – been in business to help you, not since 1776. Money is agenda number one and imposing ideology is agenda number 2. Both are at play with the coronavirus panic stuff.

Panic is always bad – always. In a situation like this, you have to take it day-by-day.

