      Weather Alert

O’Reilly Interviews President Trump: Would You Handle the Ukraine Call Differently Today?

Bill O'Reilly
Nov 26, 2019 @ 5:31pm

Bill O’Reilly sat down to interview President Trump this week and got some good answers out of the 45th President of the United States.

In hindsight, if President Trump had to do the phone call with the Ukraine president again, would he mention Joe Biden?

Check out the above teaser from Monday’s ‘No Spin News’ for BillOReilly.com Premium Members.

Premium Members can listen to the full interview this Tuesday at 5pm ET – sign up to listen and get Bill’s new book, ‘The United States of Trump,’ free of charge!

TAGS
Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani Ukraine
Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News