Original Buc-ee’s building up in flames during demolition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management is reporting a fire at the location of the first-ever Buc-ee’s travel stop.

To be clear, this is the store that opened in 2003, and not the new location of the largest Buc-ee’s store in the country that opened last month.

Luling firefighters responded to a structure fire around 10 a.m. Monday morning, and a post to Facebook advised everyone to stay clear of the area.

The building on fire was reportedly in the process of being demolished.