Original Buc-ee’s building up in flames during demolition
July 1, 2024 12:47PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management is reporting a fire at the location of the first-ever Buc-ee’s travel stop.
To be clear, this is the store that opened in 2003, and not the new location of the largest Buc-ee’s store in the country that opened last month.
Luling firefighters responded to a structure fire around 10 a.m. Monday morning, and a post to Facebook advised everyone to stay clear of the area.
The building on fire was reportedly in the process of being demolished.
