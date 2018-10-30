O’Rourke gets 2nd national TV town hall in Senate race
By Associated Press
|
Oct 30, 2018 @ 3:02 PM
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, takes part in a debate for the Texas U.S. Senate with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in San Antonio. (Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News via AP, Pool)

By WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke is appearing on an MSNBC town hall, the second time in less than two weeks that a candidate seen as a rising Democratic star gets to make a nationally televised case for ousting Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.
Tuesday’s event from Houston comes as O’Rourke shattered Senate campaign fundraising records, including raising $38-plus million for the three-month period between July and September, despite shunning donations from outside political groups.
A onetime punk rocker giving up his El Paso-based House seat to challenge Cruz, O’Rourke is trying to become Texas’ first Democrat to win statewide office since 1994.
But polls that once showed him closing in now have Cruz consistently ahead.
After two debates with Cruz, O’Rourke appeared solo on a CNN town hall earlier this month.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lawmaker: Texas Capitol offices evacuated due to package FBI Asked To Investigate Scheme Targeting Special Counsel Mueller Trump Calls Wall Street’s October Swoon A “Little Pause” Trump Reveals Plan To End Birthright Citizenship With Executive Order Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to border week before midterms IndyCar’s Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan test tires at Circuit of the Americas
Comments