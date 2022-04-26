O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19 two days after San Antonio appearance

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Democratic candidate in the Texas Governor’s race has tested positive for COVID-19.
Beto O’Rourke made the announcement Monday, just days after a couple of weekend appearances in the San Antonio area.
O’Rourke says he is tested frequently as he campaigns across the state.
He tested negative Sunday but when he was tested again Monday, the results were positive.
O’Rourke is fully vaccinated and boosted and has mild symptoms.
He says he will be following public health guidelines.