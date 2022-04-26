      Weather Alert

O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19 two days after San Antonio appearance

Don Morgan
Apr 26, 2022 @ 4:44am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Democratic candidate in the Texas Governor’s race has tested positive for COVID-19.

Beto O’Rourke made the announcement Monday, just days after a couple of weekend appearances in the San Antonio area.

O’Rourke says he is tested frequently as he campaigns across the state.

He tested negative Sunday but when he was tested again Monday, the results were positive.

O’Rourke is fully vaccinated and boosted and has mild symptoms.

He says he will be following public health guidelines.

TAGS
Beto O'Rourke Coronavirus texas
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman shot to death while checking on knock at her door
Bexar County Deputies arrest teenager for supplying weapons to a street gang
Meat thieves take $2,000 worth of beef from Temple HEB
Bexar County Jail Inmate commits suicide in his cell
Two shot by off-duty police officer in apparent San Antonio road rage shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On