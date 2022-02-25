      Weather Alert

O’Rourke to release book on voting during Texas governor bid

Associated Press
Feb 25, 2022 @ 4:31am

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rights.

The Democrat and former El Paso congressman has made the issue central to his latest campaign for office.

“We’ve Got to Try” will be released in August by Flatiron Books.

The announcement comes as O’Rourke is on track to lock up his party’s nomination in Texas’ first-in-the-nation primary next week.

O’Rourke used his fundraising power last summer to raise money for Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled the state for more than a month to temporarily block new GOP-backed voting law.

 

