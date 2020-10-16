      Weather Alert

O’Rourke to teach Texas Politics course at Texas State University

Don Morgan
Oct 16, 2020 @ 9:38am
EL PASO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) concedes the race while addressing a 'thank you' party on Election Day at Southwest University Park November 06, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. O'Rourke lost to incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former Congressman and Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is going back to school.

Pending finalization of his hiring, O’Rourke will be a new member of the faculty at Texas State University in San Marcos.

He’s going to teach a course on Texas politics.

O’Rourke was an unsuccessful challenger to Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 and a year later decided he would run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

That campaign lasted just a few months and recently, O’Rourke has been making appearances on behalf of the Joe Biden campaign.

O’Rourke is expected to begin instructing the online course in the spring of 2021.

TAGS
Beto O'Rourke Texas Politics Texas State University
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming