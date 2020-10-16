O’Rourke to teach Texas Politics course at Texas State University
EL PASO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) concedes the race while addressing a 'thank you' party on Election Day at Southwest University Park November 06, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. O'Rourke lost to incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former Congressman and Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is going back to school.
Pending finalization of his hiring, O’Rourke will be a new member of the faculty at Texas State University in San Marcos.
He’s going to teach a course on Texas politics.
O’Rourke was an unsuccessful challenger to Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 and a year later decided he would run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
That campaign lasted just a few months and recently, O’Rourke has been making appearances on behalf of the Joe Biden campaign.
O’Rourke is expected to begin instructing the online course in the spring of 2021.