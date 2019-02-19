O’Rourke won’t rule out being vice presidential candidate

EL PASO, TX - FEBRUARY 11: Former candidate for U.S. Senate Beto O'Rourke speaks to thousands of people gathered to protest a U.S./Mexico border wall being pushed by President Donald Trump February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The event was organized by Border Network for Human Rights and the Women's March El Paso on the same day Trump was holding a rally in support of the wall, also in El Paso. (Photo by Christ Chavez/Getty Images)

By WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke says he hasn’t ruled out being a 2020 vice presidential candidate, even as he plans to decide in the next 10 days if he’ll seek the presidency himself.

Answering a question in Spanish about possibly being another candidate’s running mate after an El Paso event Tuesday, the former Texas congressman answered in Spanish: “I’m going to consider every way to serve this country. And, yes, that will include anything.”

O’Rourke, who became a political star by nearly upsetting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November, said in English that he may yet opt to challenge Texas’ other Republican U.S. senator, John Cornyn, in 2020.

He says, “I’m trying to figure out how I can best serve this country” and “It may involve running for the presidency, it may involve something else.”