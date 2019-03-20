O’Rourke’s early fundraising had fewer donors than Sanders

EL PASO, TX - FEBRUARY 11: Former candidate for U.S. Senate Beto O'Rourke speaks to thousands of people gathered to protest a U.S./Mexico border wall being pushed by President Donald Trump February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The event was organized by Border Network for Human Rights and the Women's March El Paso on the same day Trump was holding a rally in support of the wall, also in El Paso. (Photo by Christ Chavez/Getty Images)

CLAREMONT, New Hampshire (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says his first-day $6.1 million in campaign donations came from 128,000-plus contributions in all 50 states.

Campaigning in New Hampshire on Wednesday, the former Texas congressman said the average contribution was $47.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised about $6 million during the first 24 hours of his campaign, had average contributions of about $27 from roughly 225,000 donors.

California Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign has said she raised $1.5 million in the first 24 hours, with average donations of $37 from 38,000-plus contributors.

Other campaigns took in less early money. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign said it raised $1 million in 48 hours, while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launched his campaign on a Friday and announced reaching that mark the following Monday.