Oscars 2023: The complete winners list

By ABC News
March 12, 2023 11:03PM CDT
Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner, winning seven Oscars out of its leading 11 nominations, including Best Picture. Star Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress, while Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his starring role in The Whale.

Here are the winners from Sunday night’s broadcast:

Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Best Director
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Best Animated Short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend

Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth E. Carter

Best Documentary Feature
Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Best Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Best Original Song
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

