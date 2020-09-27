Outdoor crucifix, building vandalized at Catholic seminary in San Antonio
Crucifix damaged at Assumption Seminary September 24,2020/Photo-Archdiocese of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are looking for a man who damaged an outdoor crucifix and the discernment house at Assumption Seminary on West Woodlawn Avenue.
Father Hy Nguyen, seminary rector, says a man with a baseball bat was seen walking to a dormitory building around 10 pm Thursday. He hit five glass doors and vandalized an outdoor crucifix near a chapel, damaging a foot and putting a Spurs Jersey on the head of the image of Jesus.
“First and foremost, all of our seminarians and all the people at the seminary are safe,” Father Nguyen said. “We ask for your prayers for this misguided person, and for the safety of the Assumption community.”
Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller said he’s praying for the seminarians and for the person who committed “this painful act.”
He added, “It is a reminder that we are called to love one another as He loved us. As with many other things that have been happening in this regard, may our hurt lead us to love even more, and even better.”