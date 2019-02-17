Over 14,000 pounds of drugs found on truck in Laredo
By Texas News Radio
|
Feb 16, 2019 @ 8:44 PM
Photo: Laredo Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Police in Laredo uncovered a massive drug shipment in the back of an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon.

Police say they stopped the truck on FM 1472 at around 2:20 p.m. that day for a traffic stop.

Photo: Laredo Police Department

The officer noticed the door handle of the trailer may have been tampered with and asked the driver for consent to search the truck.

In the trailer, police found 594 bundles of drugs, weighing a combined 14,176 pounds. A K-9 was able to confirm the bundles contained narcotics, but police have not stated what the drugs were.

The driver has been arrested and the case is now being handled for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

DA: 2 charged after Laredo toddler’s body found in bucket of acid Chief: Officer lied in affidavit before deadly Houston raid Texas jury awards woman $37 million over Honda seat belts ICE halts force-feeding of immigrant detainees in Texas Woman rescued after getting stuck in Houston home’s air vent How the government abused eminent domain the last time it built a border fence in Texas
Comments