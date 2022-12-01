Overall crime in San Antonio jumps 12 percent in 2022

KTSA News/Katy Barber San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a gas station in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio is experiencing a rise in crime.

The San Antonio Police Department presented new data to the Public Safety Committee that shows a nearly 12% increase in overall crime.

From January to October 2022, there was a substantial rise in the number of crimes against property, against people, and against society.

Crimes against property, including burglary,robbery, stolen property and motor vehicle theft were up more than 15%.

Crimes against people, including assault, homicide and human trafficking climbed 4.24%

Crimes against society, that includes animal cruelty, dugs charges and weapons violations climbed 7.64%

One of the more startling statistics is the nearly 67% increase in homicides this year over last.

The SAPD join many other departments across the country by switching from the Uniform Crime Reporting System in 2021 to the National Incident Based Reporting System at the FBI’s direction.

The two systems count crimes differently, making comparisons difficult.