Overhauling America’s Counterintelligence: Is it Necessary?

America relies on counterintelligence programs from the CIA and FBI to keep us safe from some of the worst threats in the world, but have those agencies been infiltrated by deep state cronies that put us all at risk? A new book exposes the difficulties in identifying and stopping internal spies within US agencies. It highlights the case of Ana Montes, a former DIA officer who worked for the Castro regime undetected for years. The book argues that current counterintelligence efforts are inadequate, citing the FBI’s failure to uncover Chinese Communist Party’s influence over Hunter Biden and covering it up, and the indictment of the former head of the FBI’s New York counterintelligence operations for accepting money from foreign entities. The book calls for immediate overhaul of US counterintelligence. For information, Lars speaks with Frank Gaffney – Founder of the Center for Security Policy.