SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An 18 wheeler has overturned on the infamous Finesilver curve in downtown San Antonio. The truck rolled over around 3 a.m. Friday on Westbound IH 10.

The San Saba ramp to Westbound IH 10 remains closed as crews unload the cargo. The main ramp from IH 35 NB and and IH 35 SB to WB IH 10 have reopened, but the San Saba ramp to WB IH 10 is expected to remain closed for awhile.