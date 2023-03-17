Owner of dogs involved in fatal West Side attack out of jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who police say is the owner of three dogs that attacked and killed an elderly man in February is out of jail.

Bexar County Court records show 31-year-old Christian Moreno’s bond of $125,000 has been paid, but he still faces a charge of attack by dangerous dog causing death and injury to an elderly.

Moreno’s wife, 13-year-old Abilene Moreno remains in jail and faces the same charges.

The three dogs involved in the attack were put down by San Antonio Animal Care Services.

This week, the City of San Antonio announced plans to increase dog enforcement laws.