Owners of Moses Roses come up with final price they want for their Downtown San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Perhaps it’s not an offer they can’t refuse but the owners of Moses Roses bar have floated the price tag for their business.

The back an forth between the bar and the city has been going on for a while. The Houston Street bar, located a short distance from The Alamo is a key component to the plan to re-imagine Alamo Plaza.

San Antonio City Council voted back in January to start eminent domain proceedings with the bar’s owners.

Vince and Elizabeth Cantu say they want 10.5 million dollars, 4 million for the business and 6.5 million for the property.

The Alamo Trust has offered the Cantus 4 million dollars in the past. A proposal the owners of Moses Roses quickly turned down.

The city says they are still hoping to work out a resolution but they first need to come up with a dollar value for what they think the property is worth.