SAN ANTONIO (KTSDA News) — There could be high levels of air pollution in San Antonio on Thursday.

In response, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is declaring an Ozone Action Day.

Children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues are urged to spend as little time outdoors as possible.

The following tips are recommended in order to keep the air healthy:

Refueling cars and trucks after 6 p.m.

Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants. Go inside instead.

Turning a vehicle off instead of idling.

Setting thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; setting programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Carpooling or using public transportation.

Combining errands to reduce trips.

You can learn more about Ozone Action Days by clicking here.