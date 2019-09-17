Ozzy Osbourne sets Billboard record
LOS ANGELES (AP) – 49 years after the release of the first Black Sabbath album, Ozzy Osbourne is back on the charts.
His collaboration with Post Malone has set a record on the Billboard Hot 100.
“Take What You Want” by Post Malone featuring Osbourne and Travis Scott is number 8 on the chart this week. It’s Osbourne’s first top-ten hit in 30 years and three months, a new record. His last top-ten hit was “Close My Eyes Forever” with Lita Ford, from June 17, 1989.
The previous record-holder was Dobie Gray, who had 30 years, two months and one week between “Drift Away” in 1973 and “Drift Away” by Uncle Kracker featuring Gray in 2003.
If you want to get technical, Paul McCartney holds the record for longest gap between top-ten hits as a lead artist. His songs “Spies Like Us” in 1986 and “FourFiveSeconds” with Rihanna and Kanye West in 2015 spanned 29 years and two weeks.