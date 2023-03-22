KTSA KTSA Logo

P. Terry’s Burger Stand teams with organization that provides new clothes for area youth

By Don Morgan
March 22, 2023 6:38AM CDT
Photo: P. Terry’s Burger Stand

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Grabbing a burger and fries or even some breakfast this weekend will help provide free clothing for area teens in need.

P. Terry’s Burger Stand is teaming up with San Antonio Threads, a local organization that supplies new clothing for about 16,000 teens who otherwise couldn’t afford them.

P. Terry’s will donate all of the profits from this Saturday’s sales at their San Antonio and New Braunfels locations.

The burger chain’s CEO Todd Coerver released the following statement:

“We’re very excited to partner with San Antonio Threads this Saturday for our Giving Back Day. They do such meaningful work respecting and supporting our underserved youth, they deserve the community’s support to expand their impact.”

 

 

