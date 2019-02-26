Pack of pooches rescued from San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Animal Care Services rescued nearly two dozen dogs from a San Antonio home Tuesday afternoon.

The department said there were 23 dogs in and around a home off of Rittiman Road near Fort Sam Houston — 15 of them were puppies.

“There were large amounts of urine and feces inside the house the animals were living in,” Aimee DeContreras, Field Operations Manager with Animal Care Services, told KTSA News.

A neighbor called 311 to alert the city about the potential issue.

Inside, workers say the conditions were all around bad.

The woman who lived there was arrested by San Antonio police. She was not identified.

A word of advice after this case: don’t let your heart take over.

“If you feel like you are trying to help animals, if you are one of those people who want to help a lot of animals, know what your limit is,” said DeContreras.

Animal Care Services is currently in the process of getting permanent custody of the dogs.

“They are all going to get evaluated by our veterinary staff and we’ll be able to put these animals up for adoption, give them nice forever homes that live up to the animal,” DeContreras explained.