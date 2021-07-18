      Weather Alert

Padres-Nats game halted after reported shooting outside park

Associated Press
Jul 17, 2021 @ 9:29pm
The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was halted in the sixth inning Saturday night after the Nationals said a shooting was reported outside the stadium. There were no immediate details on what had occurred. More than two dozen police cars, ambulances and fire engines were on the street outside the third base side of Nationals Park. The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark. Fans started leaving while some fans crowded into the Padres’ dugout for safety. The Nationals then announced there had been an incident was outside the stadium and posted a message on the scoreboard telling fans to remain inside the stadium.

 

