Painted pup reunited with owner

Don Morgan
Apr 20, 2022 @ 5:11am
Photo: Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Animal Care Services is working to solve the mystery of  how a pooch ended up covered in paint.

A small dog, named “Baby”, was found hiding under a car last week. A concerned citizen coaxed the dog out and saw it was covered in blue paint.

She contacted ACS for help.

Eventually, Baby’s owner was located. They explained that Baby was let outside but when the owner went to let her back in, Baby was gone from the backyard area.

Three days later, Baby was found under the car with paint covering her fur.

Photo: Animal Care Services

Baby was returned to her owner and will eventually get her natural fur color back.

Nobody knows how Baby ended up coated in blue paint but ACS is asking anyone who may witness mistreatment of a pet to report it to 3-1-1.

 

