Pamela Anderson marries film producer Jon Peters

Associated Press
Jan 22, 2020 @ 5:52am
This combination photo shows Hollywood producer Jon Peters at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 1, 2007, left, and model-actress Pamela Anderson at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 23, 2019. A representative for Anderson said the couple married in a private ceremony in Malibu, California on Monday, Jan.20, 2020. It's the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who first dated more than 30 years ago and recently reunited. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Pamela Anderson has married movie producer Jon Peters.

A representative for Anderson says the couple married in a private ceremony in Malibu, California on Monday.

It’s the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who first dated more than 30 years ago and recently reunited.

Anderson’s husbands have included rocker Tommy Lee and rapper Kid Rock.

Peters’ former wives include actress Lesley Ann Warren, and he was once in a long and high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand. Peters was a producer on Streisand’s 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” as well as the the 2018 remake.

