      Weather Alert

Pandemic recession ended in April, shortest on record

Associated Press
Jul 19, 2021 @ 1:20pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — It hit like derailed train, was hugely destructive and now it’s over.

The recession that broke out with onset of the coronavirus pandemic officially ended in April, making it the shortest downturn on record, according to the committee of economists that determines when recessions begin and end.

The U.S. economy reached a peak in February 2020, the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee said Monday, and the recession began the following month. It ended in April.

The NBER said the recession ended that month because that is when the economy reached its lowest point in terms of jobs and output. The economy began to recover in May.

The economy’s output of goods and services likely reached its pre-pandemic level in the April-June quarter, analysts estimate, while the country still has 6.8 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

Popular Posts
San Antonio man arrested on murder warrant
Appeals Court rules in favor of GBRA, homeowners plan to appeal
Meet the track and field power couple going for gold in Tokyo
50 year prison sentence for San Antonio man who sexually abused multiple children under 10 years old
Bexar County Sheriff's Office searching for a man who was living in a home where a woman's body has been found
Connect With Us Listen To Us On