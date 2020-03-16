Panic buying continues, store shelves remain empty
Even the frozen broccoli's gone/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – No toilet paper, no paper towels, no Clorox or Lysol wipes, no bleach, no hand sanitizer, no eggs, and you know it’s really bad when even the frozen broccoli shelves are empty. That was the case at the H-E-B store on Fredericksburg Road and the Walmart Supercenter Sunday afternoon. There were no baby wipes, either.
“This is ridiculous. There’s no need for this,” a woman was heard telling her young son as she walked briskly from aisle to aisle at HEB, eyeing the empty shelves.
Another shopper expressed her disappointment when she couldn’t find bottled water.
“I can’t believe they’re out of water,” she told her family. However, within about 45 minutes, a Walmart employee was restocking the empty shelves with bottled water.
If you really are desperate for these items, your best bet is to get in line early. Walmart stores open at 6 a.m. and H-E-B locations open at 8 o’clock. You can also try smaller stores, such as Dollar General and Family Dollar.