      Weather Alert

Panic buying continues, store shelves remain empty

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 16, 2020 @ 12:02am
Even the frozen broccoli's gone/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – No toilet paper, no paper towels, no Clorox or Lysol wipes, no bleach, no hand sanitizer, no eggs, and you know it’s really bad when even the frozen broccoli shelves are empty. That was the case at the H-E-B store on Fredericksburg Road and the Walmart Supercenter Sunday afternoon. There were no baby wipes, either.

Empty Egg Shelves/March 15, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

“This is ridiculous. There’s no need for this,” a woman was heard telling her young son as she walked briskly from aisle to aisle at HEB, eyeing the empty shelves.

Empty Cereal Shelves/March 15, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

Another shopper expressed her disappointment when she couldn’t find bottled water.

“I can’t believe they’re out of water,” she told her family. However, within about 45 minutes, a Walmart employee was restocking the empty shelves with bottled water.

If you really are desperate for these items, your best bet is to get in line early. Walmart stores open at 6 a.m. and H-E-B locations open at 8 o’clock. You can also try smaller stores, such as Dollar General and Family Dollar.

Empty Toilet Paper Shelves/March 15, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
TAGS
Coronavirus H-E-B Panic Buying Walmart Supercenter
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming