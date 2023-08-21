Parched San Antonio ready for welcoming rainfall on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — People in San Antonio hoping a half-inch of rain will be enough to cool things down, at least temporarily.

Called “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine” a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and with it the hope for rain Tuesday.

No tropical storm watches or warnings are in effect for the San Antonio region currently.

The Coastal Plains, San Antonio metro, and Winter Garden are at risk for severe weather tomorrow.

Storm Warnings have been issued in Corpus Christi and south into the Coastal Bend.

Showers and thunderstorms could lead to locally heavy rainfall.

Isolated tornadoes are possible primarily along and south of I-10 and US-90 tomorrow morning and afternoon.

It’s been more than 55 days since daily highs were below 100-degrees.

Until the weather breaks, Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings continue across the region.