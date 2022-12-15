Parents arrested on charges they drugged, then sexually abused their 13 year old daughter

Bexar County Sheriff patrol car/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are in custody on charges they sexually assaulted their daughter for a number of years.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says his office became aware of the situation when the girl’s parents called to report her missing.

A short time later, they were called to the Amazon fulfillment center in Schertz where a young girl was spotted running across the street.

Sheriff Salazar says they arrived to find the 13 year old scared, angry, and with a horrific story of abuse.

She told Deputies that her father, 39 year old Christopher Thomley had been sexually abusing her for years and that her mother, 32 year old Ashley Thomley was aware.

Deputies went to the couple’s home where they found cameras and recording equipment. In one of the videos, the couple was seen pouring large amounts of cough syrup into a milkshake. They would then give the milkshake to the child in order to knock her out and abuse her.

Salazar says at one point in the video, the father could be heard saying that he forgot to add oxycodone to the milkshake.

Christopher Thomley is facing charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, while his wife, Ashley is charged with child endangerment.

The girl is in state custody.