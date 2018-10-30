Parents Beware and Protect Your Children

Parents beware there are some sick, twisted, and downright evil people out there who apparently want to harm children by placing dangerous and deadly drugs in their Halloween candy.

In Ohio, a little boy was playing with fake teeth he received trick or treating when he went into a seizure.

He was rushed to the hospital where he tested positive for meth.

And police in Georgia are warning parents to be on the lookout for candy that looks like Sweet Tarts but really are meth pills meant to look like the legendary treats.

Like I said – evil people.