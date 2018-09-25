Parents can use Kavanaugh’s youth as an example to prepare kids (Audio)
By Kareem Dahab
Sep 25, 2018 @ 6:32 PM
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, answers a question about guns from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., during a third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi asks what are parents learning from the Kavanaugh sex scandal that they can discuss with their children about high school and college parties.

