Parents complain about the priest who banned Harry Potter from a school library

Don Morgan
Sep 6, 2019 @ 7:22am
FILE - This May 20, 2013, file photo shows a first edition copy of the first Harry Potter book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" during a photocall organized for the media at the Sotheby's auction house's premises in London. A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school's priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Earlier this week we reported on priest from Tennessee who banned Harry Potter books from a Catholic school’s library.

Reverend Dan Reehil says the curses and spells in the books are real, so he had the tomes taken away.

There’s a new development in the story.

Some parents with children enrolled at St. Edward Catholic School are talking about some of the reverend’s personality traits…Hogwarts and all.

A couple of years ago, they wrote a letter claiming Reehil is causing their children psychological and spiritual harm.

The letter came from 14 parents who pushed for Reehil’s removal form the school.

They wrote that Reehil is a “toxic narcissist”, that he hates Pope Francis and views himself as “a soldier of God.”

A spokesman for the Nashville Diocese says Reehil’s views are like those of a retired, more liberal pastor he replaced and that “both have homes in the church”.

