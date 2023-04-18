Parents of baby shot dead facing charges, mother arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The parents of an 8-month-old who was shot and killed while police say they fought over a handgun are now facing charges.

Investigators say the parents were arguing in the parking lot of an apartment complex when the mother tried to take back the gun from the baby’s father. Police say the mother was shot in the hand when the gun went off, but the baby was also hit in the torso.

KSAT-TV reports the mother, 21-year-old Ruby Mora, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with felony injury to a child.

The baby’s father, 20-year-old Alejandro Martinez, ran off after the shooting and has been on the run since April 12. According to court records, Martinez had been out of jail on bond after being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and assault on a pregnant woman. He is now facing an additional charge of injury to a child and serious bodily harm.

The baby, Rosalinda, was pronounced dead after a relative took her and Mora to the hospital.